Totowa cop saw fatal Quick Chek stabbing, prosecutor says

TOTOWA — One person was fatally stabbed at a Quick Chek store early Sunday morning, and the man suspected in the stabbing is now in custody.

The incident happened around 3:30 at the store located at 79 Union Boulevard, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. A Totowa police officer was at the store at the time and reported seeing 33-year-old Damien Edwards attack 35-year-old Paterson resident Justin Parker outside the store, the prosecutor's office said.

After seeing the incident the officer attempted to take Edwards into custody, but the man fled the scene. Edward was found a short distance away by other Totowa officers Parker suffered apparent stab wounds to his torso and was declared dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Edwards has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

