Tornado Watch issued for half of NJ on Saturday night

South Jersey is under a tornado watch Saturday night until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The counties under the watch are Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem.

The National Weather Service issues a tornado watch whenever conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the area.

A tornado watch is not as severe as a tornado warning, which is issued when a tornado has been spotted.

North and Central Jersey were not off the hook.

Forecasters predicted severe weather Saturday night, including showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail for the rest of the state. Some street flooding was also predicted.

