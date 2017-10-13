Top Halloween costumes in New Jersey for 2017

While the costume-shopping rush doesn't begin for another week or so, seasonal stores in New Jersey already have a sense of the must-have looks for Halloween 2017.

Both children and adults appear to lean towards the latest trends when it comes to becoming someone, or something, else for a day.

According to management at Halloween Wholesalers in East Brunswick, superheroes are moving steadily off the shelves so far, with Wonder Woman being the most sought-after disguise. The female warrior re-entered the mainstream with a blockbuster film released in June.

A store manager said kids are also particularly interested in costumes related to the Disney TV film "Descendants" — the sequel of which debuted in July. Among adults, "Game of Thrones" related accessories and outfits are at the top of the list.

The store has also received social media attention and, in turn, sales because of its line of ride-on costumes (video below). Strap on a pair of pants and you can get a piggyback ride from a baby, a monkey or even the President of the United States.

Spirit Halloween, the largest seasonal retailer in the continent, claims hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" is the catalyst for several new costumes and accessories. Responding to customer requests, costumes based on the classic Halloween film "Hocus Pocus" are available and a hit leading up to Oct. 31.

The chain, which has 54 locations in New Jersey, also points to characters from Cartoon Network's "Rick and Morty" as high-demand costumes.

According to Halloween Wholesalers, costume choices that still have some steam from last year includ Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad and President Donald Trump.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .