16 Jersey Shore schools that found the most weapons

Every day, we've been following new developments from the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people — and the #neveragain movement that's followed.

A recent Patch article summed up New Jersey Department of Education statistics that show the number of cases involving weapons at nearly 600 schools around the Garden State. The research was for the school year 2016-2017.

The NJDOE defines "weapons" as "any instrument readily capable of lethal use or of inflicting bodily injury." This includes items like pepper spray, air guns, knives etc. Some school districts did not report their cases and were not included in the survey.

We decided to break the list down to the Top 16 right here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties:

1. Neptune High School — 18 weapons

2. Neptune Middle School — 7

3. Lakewood High School — 6

4. Asbury Park High School — 4

5. Barack Obama Elementary (Asbury Park) — 4

6. Long Branch Middle School — 4

7. Clifton Avenue Grade School (Lakewood) — 4

8. Freehold Twp High School — 3

9. Manalapan High School — 3

10. Brick Memorial High School — 3

11. Central Regional High School — 3

12. Lacey Township High School — 3

13. Lakewood Middle School — 3

14. Manchester Township High School — 3

15. Toms River High School North — 3

16. Toms River Intermediate School — 3

