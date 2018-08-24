Tony Rock: “I’m the Janet Jackson of Comedy!”

Tony Rock, who is the younger brother of comedic legend Chris Rock, told me that he thinks he's the "Janet Jackson" of comedy.

He's playing the Stress Factory this weekend and I asked him what it was like getting into the business that his brother conquered in a huge way. It's impressive, for sure, that a guy who's brother skyrocketed to fame and fortune would follow his footsteps and find huge success in his own right. Think about the expectations and the potential of being completely overshadowed or dismissed.

Tony is an upbeat, funny guy who clearly has a passion for being on stage and working a crowd. The shows will sell out fast. Get your tickets right now HERE !

