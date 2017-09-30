Toms River police officer dies nearly 9 months after Parkway truck crash

TOMS RIVER — Police Officer Brett Hansen, whose extensive injuries in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in January struck an emotional chord and produced an outpouring of support, reached the end of his struggle to survive.

Township police, via Facebook, said that Hansen's death at age 28 was unexpected. He had undergone a plethora of surgeries since the off-duty crash on Jan. 4.

Officer Brett Hansen in a quite moment with his daughter (Toms River Police Dept.)

Hansen's car hit the back of an 18-wheeler on the northbound side near mile marker 90.5 in Brick, a little after 1 a.m. His car left the pavement and hit a guard rail.

The Brick native graduated the Ocean County Police Academy in 2012 and arrived at the Toms River force in 2015, after service in Camden County.

After the crash, a series of fundraisers quickly ensued to help finance his medical care. Police cite his "dedication and unwavering love of family" as the stamp of individuality that set him apart and endeared him to friends, family and co-workers alike.

No plans for services have been disclosed.