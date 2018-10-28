Toms River man tried luring 14-year old girl into car, prosecutor says

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A Toms River man was arrested for trying to lure a 14-year old into his car on Thursday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Ralph Maffie, 76, faces charges after a 14-year-old girl reported to South Toms River Police that he approached her in his vehicle while she was walking in the parking lot of the Wawa on Dover Road.

Billhimer said the girl reported he opened his car window and asked her if she needed a ride. She told him no, but he didn't stop pursuing her.

The girl told police that after she declined the offer Maffie followed her in his car, stopped next to her, opened his car door and asked this time if she wanted money to which she also answered, “no,” Billhimer said.

Maffie drove away but then made a U-turn and returned in her direction, according to Billhimer.

The girl was frightened and ran away from the vehicle.

Ocean County Detective Alex Dasti and South Toms River Detective Timothy Meier conducted an investigation with assistance from OCPO High Tech Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, which led them to Maffie.

Maffie was charged with luring or enticing a child and was being held at the Ocean County Jail.