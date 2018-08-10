Toms River boy hit and killed by ice cream truck

THOMPSON, N.Y. — A Toms River boy was struck and killed by an ice cream truck on Thursday in the Catskills

Four-year-old Shmuel Gelis was struck about 7:30 p.m. as he rode his bicycle through an area called Birchwood Estates, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to Catskill Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, according to police, who did not disclose the circumstances of the incident.

According to the Lakewood Scoop , the boy's family recently moved from Lakewood to Toms River. He will be laid to rest today in Lakewood.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ