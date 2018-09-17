Toddler left in 80-degree car as dad shopped NJ mall

JERSEY CITY — A young child is safe after being found in a hot car on Sunday afternoon.

Jersey City police responded to the Newport Centre Mall after a report of a small child being locked inside of a car, spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. A 2-year-old girl was found in a 2018 Volvo, which had its engine off and the windows closed, she said. The Jersey City Fire Department also helped get the girl out of the car.

It was not known how long the child had been trapped in the car, but Wallace-Scalcione told NJ.com the child's father had a parking ticket that was stamped at 2:36 p.m., a half an hour before police were called to the scene.

The father was found inside the mall, according to Wallace-Scalcione

After being removed from the car, the child was taken to jersey City Medical Center for observation before being released to her mother.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the girl's father has not been charged yet, pending the results of that investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Weather reports show it was in excess of 80 degrees in Jersey City mid-Sunday afternoon.

