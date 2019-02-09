Toddler goes missing in South Jersey

UPDATE: Police found the missing toddler dead outside the family's home. His mother has been charged with murder.

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a 1-year-old who went missing on Friday.

Daniel Griner Jr. was last seen in the area of Devonshire Place and Glen Drive wearing Santa Claus pajamas, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Bridgeton police would not disclose additional information about the circumstances of his disappearance on Saturday morning.

State Police referred questions to the local department.

The toddler is described by police as biracial, 2 feet 8 inches, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who knows Griner's location to call them at 856-451-0033.

