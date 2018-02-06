Todd Frazier signs 2-year deal with Mets, report says

NEW YORK — Toms River's Todd Frazier is staying close to home but will change uniforms for the new season.

ESPN reported that Frazier agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Mets pending a physical. Kevin Williams of the Shore Sports Network confirmed the deal and said Frazier will play third base.

"The Mets bringing in Frazier is a no-brainer for several reasons. They add a player at a position of need for a very team-friendly $17 million over two years. Frazier will likely play every day at third base, with Asdrubal Cabrera moving back to his more familiar spot at second base and Jose Reyes serving as a utility player. Frazier brings power to an infield that was lacking it, as he belted 27 home runs for the White Sox and Yankees last season. He is also a natural leader and positive addition to the clubhouse and hopefully his enthusiasm will be contagious," Williams said.

Williams said that the Yankees likely only offered Frazier a one-year deal.

"With Todd turning 32 on Monday, security certainly was a factor," Williams said.

The deal marks a return to the National League for Frazier, a hero of the 1998 Toms River Little League championship team. After playing for Rutgers, the 31-year-old was drafted into the major leagues by the Cincinnati Reds in 2007. He won the 2015 MLB Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game and was traded to the Chicago White Sox later that year.

The White Sox signed Frazier to a one-year contract in January 2017, but traded him to the Yankees in July. He quickly became a leader in the Bronx as he played for his hometown team, finishing the season with a .213 average and 26 home runs. He was a free agent at the end of the season and expressed hope the Yankees would re-sign him.

Frazier was outspoken about extending the netting around Yankee Stadium after a 105 mph pitch he hit went foul and hit a toddler in the face. "2day was tuff watching that little girl. I'll be thinkingabout her everyday n her family. Please keep this beautiful girl in ur prayers 2nite," read the tweet sent by the Toms River native and father of two on the day that happened.

The "Toddfather" still lives in Toms River with his wife, Jackie Verdon, and their two children. He remains active in the community and spoke just last week to a career day event at the Dover Elementary School, according to his Twitter account .

