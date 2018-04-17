Today is National Haiku Poetry Day — NJ always inspires poetry!

I still remember the torture of trying to come up with a haiku that would satisfy Sister Mary Frances. Nothing I wrote seemed to be right. I didn't understand the concept of writing the three verse poem. It didn't rhyme. I didn't seem to make sense to my fifth grade brain. AND it wasn't even American! The traditional Japanese form uses the 5-7-5 syllable count. Now that I've matured I've come to appreciate such a delicate use of language. I was inspired on my drive to work today!

