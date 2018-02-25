Toaster fire forces patients from Holmdel Hospital

HOLMDEL — A small fire in a toaster broke out in a break room at Bayshore Medical Center early Sunday, forcing several patients to be relocated.

An alarm was sounded from the hospital around 3 a.m., according to Holmdel Police. The fire was on the fourth floor of the hospital, police said. Hospital spokeswoman April Dunic said the break room was located near the intensive care unit of the hospital.

No patients or staff were injured by the fire.

Police said a ceiling mounted fire suppression system limited fire damage. Dunic said the sprinkler system caused several patients to be relocated including six to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Holmdel Fire and First Aid personnel, along with the Monmouth County Fire Marshall, Hazlet, Union Beach, Keyport Fire Departments and Hazlet, Keyport and Union Beach First Aid squads all responded to the scene.

