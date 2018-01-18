To ski or not to ski? NJ, check out these slopes!

Thinkstock

Story by Angel Madison and provided by New Jersey Family Magazine.

Want the kids to take a lesson before hitting the slopes? They’ll conquer the bunny slopes in no time at one of these ski classes.

Day Trips

Depending on where you live in NJ, some of these spots can be less than an hour from home.

Campgaw Mountain

200 Campgaw Rd., Mahwah

Just 18 miles from the George Washington Bridge, this Bergen County staple boasts day and night skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Shawnee Mountain

401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg, PA

This Pocono favorite has 23 slopes and trails, two terrain parks, snow tubing and night skiing. If you’re looking to start the kids young, try mommy & me classes for 3-year-olds, and WeeRider lessons for 3- to 6-year-old snowboarders.

Mount Peter

51 Old Mt. Peter Rd., Warwick, NY

About an hour from North Jersey, this spot is known as “The Friendly One,” because its 14 trails and terrain park are perfect for beginners.

Jack Frost Ski Resort

434 Jack Frost Mountain Rd., White Haven, PA

Jack Frost and Big Boulder are two mountains in one ski resort, meaning one lift ticket gets you on either mountain. It opens earlier in the season than the other resorts, so it’s a great first stop.

Mountain Creek

200 Rte. 94, Vernon

NJ’s largest ski area, this enormous resort boasts four mountain peaks, eight lifts and 46 trails (plus a huge terrain park).

This Epic NJ Ice Festival Has a Whole New Twist This Year

Weekend Trips

If you’ve got an extra day or two, plan a long ski-filled weekend at one of these spots just a few hours outside Central Jersey.

Camelback Mountain Resort

301 Resort Dr., Tannersville, PA

You can get to this Pocono hot spot for 100 percent lit nighttime skiing in a few hours, but you’ll probably want to stay a while and take the kids to Aquatopia, the giant indoor water park. It’s also home to the biggest snow tubing park in the country, plus the year-round Appalachian Express mountain coaster. For more PA ski destinations, go to skipa.com.

Hunter Mountain

64 Klein Ave., Hunter, NY

This Catskills destination is dedicated to teaching newbies (young and old) to ski. It’s a great option if you’re wobblier than the kids. And there’s a big terrain park and trails for all levels.

Belleayre Mountain

181 Galli Curci Rd., Highmount, NY

About two hours from North Jersey in the Catskills, this mountain boasts 50 trails and eight lifts. Group lessons are available.

Windham Mountain Resort

19 Resort Dr., Windham, NY

This mountain has 285 skiable acres of land covering 54 trails and six terrain parks. You can also go snowtubing and ice skating.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort

101 Doe Mountain Ln., Lehigh Valley, PA

Venture through 39 ski trails, 16 lifts and 39 tubing lanes before grabbing a bite at the Slopeside Pub and Grill atop the mountain. This spot boasts the highest vertical trop in the state at 1,082 feet high.

Blue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton, PA

This mountain boasts the highest vertical drop in the whole state: could you brave the 1,082-foot drop? If the kids aren’t ready for the slopes (there are 39 ski trails and 16 lifts), they can fly through 39 tubing lanes before grabbing a bite at the Slopeside Pub and Grill, a full-service restaurant atop the mountain.

These Massive Ice Castles Are Worth a Road Trip

Longer Trips

These stellar East Coast options are a bit of a drive, so you’ll need more than just a weekend.

Bristol Mountain Resort

5662 Rte. 64, Canandaigua, NY

This Finger Lakes resort is famous for its epic views. The mountain’s state-of-the-art snowmaking system ensures perfect wintry conditions on every inch of terrain. Looking for more NY ski destinations? Visit iskiny.com.

Loon Mountain

60 Loon Mountain Rd., Lincoln, NH

This year-round resort is in the heart of the White Mountains and has both a winter zip line and primo skiing.

Killington Ski Resort

4763 Killington Rd., Killington, VT

This massive ski resort dubbed “The Beast” is considered one of the biggest and best in the Northeast. It’s a must for serious skiers.

Smugglers’ Notch

4323 Vermont Rte. 108 S., Smugglers’ Notch, VT

Want more than just skiing? Try airboarding, a cross between sledding and tubing, or a snowmobile tour.

Sugarloaf

5092 Access Rd., Carrabassett Valley, ME

The largest mountain in Maine, this spot’s well-known for its spring skiing season if you want to plan a vacation as far off as April.

Get the Best NJ Events and Free Things to Do Sent Straight to Your Inbox

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on