To save their school, Holy Cross alumni need students to register

DELRAN — Holy Cross Academy in November celebrated its 60th year as a Catholic high school in Burlington County. The next month, the Diocese of Trenton announced its plans to pull funding for the school at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

But if a group of alumni pull through with their efforts, Holy Cross isn't going anywhere.

Led by Dennis Murawski, a 1968 graduate of the school (when it was known as Holy Cross High School), the group plans to operate the building as an independent Catholic high school immediately when the diocese ceases support on June 30.

"Our goal is for Holy Cross to be here for the next 60 years, and to thrive," Murawski told New Jersey 101.5.

The transition committee consists of more than a dozen alumni spanning four decades. They've had meetings with parents and faculty to keep them apprised on their plans and where they are in the process.

At their latest meeting in mid-January, the group announced it had secured commitments of more than $400,000 over five weeks.

But the real support, Murawski noted, comes from the students who still choose to register. Registration begins Thursday and an open house is scheduled for Feb. 25.

"If the numbers all work out, we're going to open up," Murawski said.

The board has worked closely with the organization that saved Mater Dei High School in Middletown from shutting down in 2015.

Murawski said tuition will not increase from this year's rate of $11,600. A registration fee of $500 is getting scrapped; instead, a $500 deposit will be credited to the total tuition cost.

Murawski's four children graduated from Holy Cross as well, between 1999 and 2006.

"Our parents built it," he said. "It's now our responsibility to keep this going for the generations behind us."

