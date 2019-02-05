Tire-slashing devices have been found on Jersey streets

Someone's idea of a prank is putting drivers in serious danger as police departments in both New Jersey and New York are warning of tire slashing devices being scattered on roadways.

Police in the Sussex County township of Vernon posted a photo of what appears to be two razor blades attached to each other to create a pyramid-shaped tire-destroying device.

But it's not just in Jersey.

Our Townsquare Media sister station WPDH in New York's Hudson Valley reports that similar devices have been found in their neck of the woods, with the Warwick, N.Y. police department also warning residents of similar incidents.

If you find similar devices on our roadways, you should contact your local police department immediately and let them know where and when you saw it.