Tire explodes on Rutgers football team bus, injures cop

DENNISON, Pa. — A tire on one of the buses carrying the Rutgers University football team exploded on Friday, injuring a Pennsylvania State Police officer.

The tire caught fire in the rear passengers side of the bus around 4 p.m. on Route 80 in Luzurne County according to the news site PAHomePage.com.

The tire exploded as an officer tried to put out the flames, causing minor injuries to the officer, according to the report.

No Rutgers players or staffer was injured, according to Rutgers spokesman Hasim Phillips, who said the team was delayed up to 10 minutes by the incident. The team arrived in State College on Friday night.

Phillips said the buses were chartered through Academy Bus.

An officer at the Pennsylvania State Police Hazelton station declined to comment on the incident.

