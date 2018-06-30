How to keep your pet cool in the NJ heatwave

With feels-like temperatures expected to hover around 100 degrees in some spots this week, it's vital to take precautions to keep your pets safe

Then-Ocean County Health Department spokeswoman Leslie Terjesen told us in 2013 you should never leave your animal in a locked car and always have plenty of cool drinking water available. However, she points out there are other steps you should take that are less obvious.

"Everyone assumes that dogs can swim and a lot of dogs, especially if they have underlying health problems, such as heart disease or obesity, you certainly want to be very careful with them swimming," she said.

If you plan on retreating to an outdoor deck or patio area to beat the heat with your pooch, be mindful of the plethora of chemicals that are present during the summer.

"I was just having a discussion with someone I work with who has a mosquito fogger for his yard and that can actually be very harmful to animals," she said.

Terjesen warns owners who take long walks or jog with their dogs to be very mindful of breeds not built for the extreme heat, and to be mindful of the warning signs of overheating.

"Excessive panting, tongue gets bright red and their gums get bright red, they can stagger or be in a stupor, they can have seizures, bloody diarrhea, or vomiting," she said.

If you see the symptoms, give the dog cool water immediately, and avoid the urge to give ice water.

"Very cold water causes the constriction of blood vessels." Terjesen said.

She added to take your animal to the vet immediately if you see any signs of overheating, as it could lead to death.

When temperatures are as high as they are, Terjesen suggests keeping pets in air-conditioned space as much as possible.

"If it's over 90, a fan aren't going to do anything in your house."

