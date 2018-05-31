Tinton Falls man charged with masturbating in gym parking lot

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A Tinton Falls man has been accused of masturbating while looking at a woman at the Seaview Square Shopping Plaza.

Police say the victim was sitting in her car about to head into the Jersey Strong gym on May 24 around 7:30 pm, when she said she spotted 20-year old Sriniram Narasimham staring at her.

She tried moving to a different parking space a few minutes later. That's when she saw Narasimham engaged in a lewd act with his genitals exposed, she told police.

Narasimhan was later arrested and charged with lewdness and released on a criminal summons pending his initial court appearance.