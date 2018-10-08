It's OK to push back and not accept what's being forced on us in New Jersey by do-gooder politicians that would sooner lie to you about results than have a real conversation.

Pot is likely to be legal very soon in New Jersey, but there is still a huge number of questions to be asked and answers given. Impact on Law Enforcement? What about Colorado showing limited state revenue and an increase in arrests among minority youth ?

One town looking to have questions answered specifically about young people and the potential negative impact on education is Linden, New Jersey. Several towns and counties have joined the chorus of pushing back against the Governor's campaign promise.

The debate is coming to Linden Tuesday night. My friend, Democratic Councilman Peter Brown is one of the chief voices of concern and he'll join other noteworthy panelists at the high school on Tuesday.

The event is open to the public . You should be there and ask and listen, remember, this could be coming to your town soon...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: