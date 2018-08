Thursday morning brings more NJ Transit cancellations

TRENTON — A day after NJ Transit's executive director spoke out about the railroad's run of cancellations, more trains were canceled on Thursday morning.

A half-dozen trains were canceled by 6 a.m.

The trains canceled as of 6 a.m. on Thursday:

Main/Bergen

3:50 a.m. (#42) from Port Jervis due to equipment issues

Montclair Boonton

7:10 a.m. (#0208) from Montclair State

6:12 a.m. (#0209) from Hoboken

Morris & Essex

6:07 a.m. (#852) from Mt. Olive

Northeast Corridor:

5:26 a.m. (#3702) from Jersey Ave.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: