Thunderstorms could bring more power outages to NJ

TRENTON — Most of the outages caused by Saturday night's coastal storm have been restored, but a stormy week could bring more.

JCP&L said they restored 41,000 customers and had 1,270 left to go as of Sunday night, according to a message on the utility's Twitter account.

Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph Saturday night and Sunday morning brought down tree limbs and power lines across the state.

The hardest hit communities, according to the utility, were Dover, Washington, Lakewood, Old Bridge and Union Beach. Crews also had the challenge of clearing away debris that closed 24 roads.

JCP&L said it brought in additional crews from its sister utilities Mon Power and Ohio Edison to assist with restoration efforts. Contractor crews were also utilized.

For those still without power JCP&L was offering free water and ice.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that more heavy rain is a daily possibility as New Jersey is stuck in an active storm track.

"We've got scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast practically every single day this week. It's going to feel quite tropical outside too," Zarrow said.

Storms could have locally heavy rain and gusty winds that won't last long, but they could be enough to do more damage to trees and power lines.

"Some days will be wetter than others, and there is some hope for drier weather at the end of the week," Zarrow said.