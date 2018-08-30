Thunderstorms break the heat, but won’t break Labor Day Weekend

New Jersey may see its late-August heat wave extend to a fourth straight day on Thursday, but it will not go any further, with rain moving in during the afternoon and sticking around, on and off, through Saturday.

Thursday starts sunny, but clouds quickly increase, and showers and thunderstorms will scatter about late in the day. It's another warm, humid day across the Garden State, with highs mostly in the upper 80s but possibly touching 90 in some spots. At night, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue, with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday looks cloudy, warm, and sticky, with a rain chance returning in the afternoon, again scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. But by then, we'll really start to feel the difference in temperature, with highs only in the upper 70s.

Rain begins to peter out on Saturday, with just a few showers during the day but otherwise mostly cloudy skies, and highs bumping up just a bit — upper 70s to low 80s. And despite some early forecasts to the contrary, the rain won't persist through the entire holiday weekend, as both Sunday and Monday should be dry.

But that could all change! Keep it here on Friday for your final weekend outlook.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 4. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

More from New Jersey 101.5: