Three teens injured in shooting outside of Trenton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Three people, including two teenage girls, were shot on a township street early Saturday morning, police said.

The three were on the 1700 block of E. State Street whey they heard several shots fired, according to police. While they did not see who was doing the shooting the victims told police they saw a dark colored sedan with a black male driving in the area before the shots were fired.

The victims were described as a 19-year-old man from Hamilton, a 16-year-old girl from Trenton and a 15-year-old girl from Trenton. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, while the 16-year-old was shot in her legs. The 15-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the face. All three were taken to Capital Health Medical Center, Fuld Campus for treatment. Police did not provide any information on their condition.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Joseph Ialacci at 609-689-5822. Information can also be provided through the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

