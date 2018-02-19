Three Stooges inspired Gene Simmons to write… what?

Turns out the Three Stooges inspired a lot more music than "The Curly Shuffle." Kiss co-founder and rock legend Gene Simmons at a meet and greet for those who purchased his "Vault Experience" told the story of how the famous comedy trio, plus Shemp and Curly Joe etc, were the inspiration for Kiss's "Dr Love."

"I heard them in an episode and their in a hospital dressed like orderlies and they're gong back and forth in the hospital. ' Calling Dr Howard, Dr Fine, Dr Howard ,' and I have no idea why I went 'Calling Dr Love because I've got the cure you're thinking of.' Sometimes it just happens," says Simmons, 'and that came very fast and I never looked back."

