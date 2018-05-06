Three stabbed after New Brunswick party, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — Three people not affiliated with Rutgers University were stabbed late Saturday night, campus police reported.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Delafield Street between Bristol and Courtland Streets, Rutgers University Police reported. The victims, who were not identified, said they were stabbed with a sharp object after a fight at a party, police said.

The three victims were all treated at local hospitals, though police did not provide information on the severity of their injuries.

"Descriptions of the perpetrators are limited at this time," police said.

The New Brunswick Police Department is investigating the incident. Police are asking asking anyone with information to call 732-745-5217.

