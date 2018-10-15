Three NJ Sears stores among 143 shutting down

MIDDLETOWN — When Sears announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company also announced it would be closing more than 100 stores.

In addition to Sears stores that have closed across the state in recent months, the company has also closed several Kmart locations as well. According to the latest list of closures provided by Business Insider , three New Jersey locations will be closing in the months ahead.

Of the three stores closing, two of them are Sears and one is Kmart, according to the story. The Sears store on Route 35 is listed as one of the closures, and will leave a hole in the Jersey Shore market for the company. The company will also close its Deptford location located on Deptford Center Road. The Kmart on Delsea Drive in Glassboro will close.

For customers who shop at the Sears in Middletown, their closest locations will be either Woodbridge, Staten Island or Freehold. The closest Sears to Deptford after that store closes will be at the Moorestown Mall. The news is considerably worse for the Kmart shoppers. Their closest locations will now be in Holmes, PA or Clifton Heights, PA. The closest New Jersey locations are in Somers Point and Trenton.

Sears announced in August it would close its Mays Landing store, which was listed as one of 46 "unprofitable" locations that were targeted for closure. That announcement came two months after Sears announced it was closing three Sears stores and one Kmart location. Other Sears locations in Toms River, Watchung and Vineland have closed in recent years, as well as Kmart locations in Clemonton, East Brunswick and Manahawkin, among others.

More From New Jersey 101.5