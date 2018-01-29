Threat of listeria found in Panera cream cheese

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread has recalled all 2-oz and 8-oz packages of its cream cheese in all varieties because of the threat of listeria.

The bakery chain, which has 73 locations in New Jersey, said a sample of one variety of its 2-oz cream cheese came back positive for the presence of listeria monocytogenes. Tests on product made before and after the sampled run have all come back negative, according to a statement from Panera.

The company said no cases of listeria have been reported.

The affected packages have an expiration date of on or before April 2.

“Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera," Blaine Hurst, Panera’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Panera sells cream cheese in plain cream cheese, reduced-fat plain cream cheese, reduced-fat chive and onion cream cheese, reduced-fat honey walnut cream cheese, reduced-fat wild blueberry cream cheese.

Consumers with the recalled product should discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA from Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.. EST, or visit panera.custhelp.com for a full refund, the company said.

