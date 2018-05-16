Thousands still without power, serious damage after NJ thunderstorms

TRENTON — Downed trees from Tuesday afternoon plunged thousands into the dark across New Jersey.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning about 49,000 remained without power across New Jersey, according to their respective outage maps.

JCP&L: 40,798 mostly in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties

PSE&G: 8,016 mostly in Bergen and Essex counties

JCP&L crews worked all night at restoring power, according to spokeswoman Christy Hajoway, with crews moved from Central Jersey into the hardest hit areas.

"With high winds and heavy rains we tend to see a lot of broken poles and downed power lines and downed trees so our focus in the initial aftermath of the storm is to de-energize live wires on the ground, open up road closures and really to make the area safe for our customers and our crews so they can begin making repairs as soon as possible," Hajoway told New Jersey 101.5.

Hajoway encouraged customers to report any outages by calling 888-LIGHTSS or by using their app.

The National Weather Service reported extensive tree damage in Sparta in Sussex County that closed down several roads.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said Route 206 in Andover remained closed at Fredon Springdale Road on Wednesday morning with the northbound lanes taking two way traffic. Williams also cautioned drivers to watch for trees and power lines that may still be on the ground.

"It's a good idea to stay out of the ocean today if you can, whether as a swimmer or a boater," Zarrow said.

The fast changes in the atmospheric pressure prompted the NWS to issue an alert about abnormal storm surges and a "weather generated tsunami" along the Jersey Shore after the storms passed on Tuesday night

"Up to a foot of extra tide water is possible, which is enough to spark minor flooding concerns along coastal waterways," NJ 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow said, adding that he did not see any unusual spikes on the tidal gauges along the shore.

Service was back to normal for NJ Transit train, light rail and buses following suspension of service on some lines during the storm due to debris and weather conditions. A picture on the agency's Twitter account showed a tree that fell on the Montclair-Boonton line tracks near Little Falls on Tuesday afternoon.