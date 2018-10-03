This woman doesn’t know who she is: Do you know her?

NORWOOD — Police in Bergen County are hoping the public can help identify a woman they say doesn't remember who she is.

The woman was found on Livingston Street on Tuesday, and has been registered as a missing person. Police shared a picture of the woman wearing a blue shirt and grey pants.

One commenter said she looks like a person who works at the K-Mart in Westwood, while another said they believe the woman either works or lives in Bergenfield.

As of Wednesday evening the post had been shared more than 4,000 times across the state and beyond.

Information about the woman's identity can be submitted to the Norwood Police Department by calling 201-768-0850.