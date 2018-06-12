‘This was murder’ family says of shoplifter shot dead by cop

DEPTFORD — The family of a woman who police shot while she allegedly tried to run over New Jersey police officers says they are demanding an investigation into the shooting.

Deptford Township officers were called to a Marshalls department store at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday about a shoplifting and they'd been told one suspect was wanted in a previous homicide. However, authorities have released no information saying any of those involved indeed were wanted in such a homicide, and have declined to comment when asked about that statement.

Gloucester County prosecutors say 36-year-old LaShanda Anderson was shot twice after she attempted to run over two officers.

Anderson's 31-year-old niece Traisha Way tells Philly.com that she questions if the shooting could be justified, saying there is no camera footage of the shooting.

Way says her aunt had a long criminal record, but she still feels the shooting was senseless.

"The police don’t have body camera footage, and they don’t have any cameras for that area, so you do the math," Way told the site. "This was murder. I don’t care how long it takes us to get to the bottom of it."

A woman named Lashanda Anderson's, of the same approximate age as the woman killed this weekend, was charged in a 2015 shooting in Philadelphia, through prosecutors have not confirmed to media the two are the same. The Anderson in the 2015 incident was accused of shooting another woman in the legs after a dispute at a laundromat, and charged with offenses including attempted murder at the time.

A LaShanda Ansderson had also been sought in connection with organized thefts from stores in Delaware.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says it is investigating the shooting.

On Monday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office released a picture of Raoul Gadson, 43, of Philadelphia, who authorities say fled the scene on foot after fighting off Marshall's loss prevention officers on Saturday.

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office/Salem County Correctional Facility

Gadson, along with Anderson and Chanel Barnes, were seen by store employees trying to take a "substantial amount of unpaid merchandise," the prosecutor's office said on Sunday.

Anderson and Barnes attempted to escape the scene in a Nissan Armada, prosecutor's said. The prosecutor's office reported on Sunday that Anderson hit one of the responding officers with the car and attempted to drive at a second officer, who then shot toward the car and killed her. The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.

Gadson is described as being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches, weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the prosecutor's office. He also has multiple tattoos, including one on his neck. According to NJ.com Gadson pleaded guilty in 2009 to possessing controlled substances as contraband.

— With previous reporting by Adam Hochron

