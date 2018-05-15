A bill to ban marriage under the age of 18 is almost here, and thanks to the big government-lovin' Phil Murphy, we will likely soon be the first state in the country to have it.

I think this is a travesty. Since when does the government know what’s best for my family? My children? This bill will set a dangerous precedent.

It was stopped in its tracks last year by former Gov. Chris Christie. Love him or hate him, Christie usually stayed true to the ideal of a smaller, less intrusive government that is a Hallmark of the Republican Party. He vetoed the bill, saying it was too restrictive and could infringe on religious and cultural traditions.

I think Christie was right. And as usual, when he signs it into law, Phil Murphy will once again make a mockery of the NJ State Motto, “Liberty and Prosperity.”

More from NJ 101.5: