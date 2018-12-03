This rhino is part of NJ history, and yours for $1,400

SCOTCH PLAINS — In the coming months, a once -- popular tourist attraction will be leveled and turned into housing -- but before then people can buy parts of the park to help keep their memories alive.

ebay user bowcraft22

The Bowcraft Amusement Park stood as a monument to family entertainment for decades as it sat just off of Route 22. Now the site will be turned into around 190 apartments, including 35 affordable housing units, according to NJ.com .

Several large items that once were found at the Bowcraft park can now be found on eBay for those people looking to buy a piece of their childhood. One seller, identified as bowcraft22 or Nj BOWCRAFT, is selling a fiberglass Pinnocchio statue for $1,250. Other items for sale include a fiberglass horse statue for $1,495, and a fiberglass Tee Pee Village that includes a statue of a Native American man and a Totem Pole for just $995. There's even a fiberglass palm tree statue that includes a rhino for $1,400.

ebay user bowcraft22

There are other big ticket items for sale as well. Anyone looking for a slushie machine can get one for $2,500, or an ice cream machine for $5,000.

ebay user bowcraft22

Anyone looking to bring home a piece of the park without breaking the bank can buy a piece of the Bowcraft fence for $150.

ebay user bowcraft22

While the Bowcraft's days are numbered, each passing day brings the return of another historic amusement park closer to reality. The Gingerbread Castle, which traces its roots back to the 1930 is undergoing a massive renovation effort and its new owners hope to have the park fully operational with in a year.

More From New Jersey 101.5