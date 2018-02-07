This recently discovered ancient spider will fuel your nightmares

USA Today is reporting that scientists have discovered a never before seen ancient spider, found preserved in amber harvested in Myanmar. What makes this new spider particularly creepy is the addition of a long, scorpion-like tail. The article also suggests that some of its relatives may be lurking undiscovered in the rain forest. Watch the video and see if it doesn’t haunt your dreams.

You can read the whole USA Today article here.

