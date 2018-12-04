This North Jersey home built in 1750 can be yours

It’s time to spotlight another colonial home for sale in New Jersey; this time it’s a 1750 stone farm house that is just amazing.

It sits on 20 acres in Annandale and comes with a guest cottage, a garage, a tennis court, and a heated in-ground pool. Of course, it’s not cheap. It’s listed for $2.59 million. The main house has 2951 square feet and has been totally updated inside (am I sounding like the listing agent?). The guest cottage has its own kitchen and bathroom. If I could afford it, I would be all over a house like this…imagine all the history it has witnessed being as old as it is, but instead of being old and ramshackle, it’s been renovated so that you can enjoy old time fireplaces and at the same time you can enjoy modern appliances.

