This Monmouth County gas station sold bad fuel

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A Jersey Shore gas station sold a bad batch of gas on Wednesday morning.

This municipality issued a warning about an unspecified issue with gas sold at the Sunoco on Route 35 at Sunset Avenue.

Monmouth County Weights and Measures spokeswoman Tricia Wadja said water was found in the gas tanks. The tanks will be emptied and inspected again tomorrow before new fuel is pumped in, she said.

Police Lt. Timothy Torchia told New Jersey 101.5 that officers responded to several reports of cars becoming disabled on Wednesday morning and realized that all the vehicles had gassed up at the same station.

Torchia said that 10 customers had reported having the bad gas as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have a team onsite investigating the situation," Sunoco spokeswoman Alyson Gomez said in a statement. "We will work closely with our operating dealer to correct any issues that have arisen as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers who suspect they may be experiencing problems with their vehicles related to this possible issue may contact our customer service team at 1-800-SUNOCO-1.”

Also on New Jersey 101.5: