This is what New Jersey really loves

There's a lot of love to go around in New Jersey.

In the week leading up to Valentine's Day, we offered audience members a chance at a $100 gift card for Fords Jewelers in New Brunswick. All they had to do to enter was download the New Jersey 101.5 app and use it to send us a picture of whatever they love.

Now, some of you were traditional — you showed us pictures of your spouses, children. And we can't blame you if those are the loves of your life — they look like amazing people. But some of you went ... a little more off the beaten path (we're looking at you, Marie, with your kissing cats).

It was a tough call, but we're giving the prize to Christine Piccitto, who loves being Mrs. Claus along with her Santa-portraying husband. They've been spreading the love of the holidays to families and children for 24 years. It's tough to beat that.

Congrats to Christine and her hubby. We hope you'll love whatever Fords has to offer!