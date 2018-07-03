This is the largest July 4 celebration in the state!

Long Branch always maintains its reputation as one of the most summer-friendly towns in New Jersey by having some of the best festivals, concerts and outdoor activities throughout the summer. But it’s time for the big one: Oceanfest! Literally the most exciting, grandest and most exciting Fourth of July celebration in the state. What many people don’t realize is that it’s also the biggest!

There are vendors there all day long serving delicious food and drinks, there are tons of activities for families including entertainment like bands, costumes, magic, juggling costumed characters, balloon artist, clowns and stilt-walkers... not to mention the fact that the entire festival is lined with the most amazing shoreline view in all of New Jersey.

According to the Long Branch Oceanfest website, “every year since 1990, crowds numbering in the hundreds of thousands have descended upon the city’s oceanfront promenade from points all over the Mid-Atlantic region for Oceanfest — an all-day, family friendly festival that brings together the most memorable sights, sounds and sensations of the summer season. Not just a music or food festival; much more than a craft sale or street fair, Oceanfest combines the best parts of everyone’s favorite summertime memory — and caps it all off with the most spectacular fireworks display you’ll see anywhere along the Jersey coast.

Although I may be prejudiced since I was a resident of Long Branch for nearly 30 years, I will tell you that I have been to other 4th of July celebrations and none in New Jersey even comes close. Check out their website for more details and here’s the days schedule: here.

