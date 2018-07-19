This day in New Jersey history: 19th of July, Asbury Park
Remember the controversy over the statue of Asbury Park’s founder, James Bradley, and his racist views? Here's a refresher just in case.
Well, part of the reason he is controversial is what happened on this day in 1893. According to the book, “On This Day in New Jersey History,” Bradley decreed that no African-American hotel workers could sit in his boardwalk’s band pavilion. Needless to say, this did not go over well with the black community and a portion of the white community, as well.
Bradley, for whom Bradley Beach is named, made his money with a brush making company and founded Asbury Park in 1871. He named it after Francis Asbury, the founder of Methodism in the United States.
More from New Jersey 101.5