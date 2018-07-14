Third child dies from Union City fire, 5 more in hospital

UNION CITY — A third child died in a five-alarm fire that trapped residents in a third floor apartment on Friday.

A 7-year-old boy who had been in critical condition following the fire on 25th Street passed away on Friday night, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. A 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were declared dead earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, two more children and a woman are in critical condition. A man is in stable condition. Eight firefighters were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Suarez did not disclose the names of the children who died or anyone injured in the fire.

Investigators have not said what may have caused the fire.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The blaze tore through a multifamily home after erupting before 9 a.m. It quickly consumed the home and damaged a neighboring house. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News and CBS New York identified the children as Mailyn Wood, 5, her 7-year-old brother Christian, and 2-year-old cousin Jason Gonzalez.

About 30 people were displaced by the fire and received help from the New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Mayor Brian Stack created the Union City Fire Victims Fund to assist those affected by the fire. Donations may be sent to 3715 Palisade Ave., Third Flood, Union City, NJ 08087.

"Union City is a close-knit community and we will rally around these families and offer our continued love and support," Stack said in a statement.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report