MSN's money section recently ran a story about the 50 most expensive high schools in the country. So expensive, in fact, that they cost more than a lot of colleges. No, really. Some people are willing to spend this kind of cash even though New Jersey public schools are among the very best in the United States.

6 of the 50 most expensive private high schools in the United States are right here in New Jersey. You can bet my kids will never attend here. Even if I did have the money, I wouldn't spend this. Their public school system is terrific, and is all they should need to be successful if they focus and work hard. To each his own.

The following are the New Jersey schools that made the list in ascending order from least to most expensive.

#50. Newark Academy - Livingston, NJ

Newark Academy 2018 Tuition: $39,350

Tuition is more than 2,421 colleges.

Comparable college: Austin College, where tuition is $38,825.

#48. The Pingry School - Basking Ridge, NJ

The Pingry School 2018 Tuition: $39,523

Tuition is more than 2,427 colleges.

Comparable college: University of Tulsa, where tuition is $39,502.

#44. Dwight-Englewood School - Englewood, NJ

Dwight-Englewood School 2018 Tuition: $41,780

Tuition is more than 2,513 colleges.

Comparable college: Luther College, where tuition is $41,020.

#24. The Taft School - Basking Ridge, NJ

The Taft School 2018 Tuition: $44,000

Tuition is more than 2,578 colleges.

Comparable college: Hampden-Sydney College, where tuition is $43,940.

#12. Peddie School - Hightstown, NJ

Peddie School 2018 Tuition: $47,000

Tuition is more than 2,656 colleges.

Comparable college: Lawrence University, where tuition is $46,101.

#4. The Lawrenceville School - Lawrenceville, NJ

The Lawrenceville School 2018 Tuition: $51,440

Tuition is more than 2,765 colleges.

Comparable college: Yale University, where tuition is $51,400.

More from New Jersey 101.5