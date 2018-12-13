Think before you buy a fake tree

It's a myth that the tree business is harmful to the environment. It's a myth that if we cut down trees, we'll have fewer of them. The reality is we have about the same amount of forestation coverage now as we had one hundred years ago.

Beyond shattering the myths pushed by radical environmentalists, there's the practical and necessary use of old Christmas trees. Dunes, composting and mulch are among the post-Christmas uses for that tree.

So get out there and buy a real tree. The fragrance, the family activity of choosing and/or cutting it down from a local New Jersey farm, all a great part of the Christmas holiday.

Have a Merry Christmas and enjoy your REAL tree!

