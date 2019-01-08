‘They’re trying to kill me,’ NJ man says at police HQ — then he dies at hospital

PATERSON — A man who made frantic Facebook Live videos at a city police station Sunday ended up dying in the hospital after claiming that police were trying to kill him.

Jameek Lowery died Monday, but authorities had released few details by Tuesday. New Jersey 101.5 does not know whether Lowery was in custody, how he arrived at the hospital Saturday morning or how he sustained his injuries.

"If I'm dead by the next hour or two they did it. I didn't touch them at all," Lowery says in one of his Facebook Live videos that he took at Paterson police headquarters before 5 a.m. Saturday.

In a paranoid-seeming rant, Lowery claims that a man standing in the rear of the lobby was going to kill him. An officer shines a flashlight toward the area and tells him that no one is there.

"They're trying to kill me. I didn't do s**t," Lowery tells the officers. "They trying to kill me because they think I told on y'all."

Officers stand in the lobby but do not approach Lowery. Lowery says he is homeless and requests a drink of water, which police decline to provide.

Officers tell an ambulance crew that Lowery is "a little paranoid." The ambulance crew ask him if he wants to go to the hospital; Lowery responds that he had been beat up there.

In a second video, he continues to say that police are going to kill him.

"Mom, I'm sorry they're going to do this to me. They're going to kill your baby boy."

"Alright go ahead and kill me," Lowery says as the second video ends.

Two hours after the video was posted, Lowery wound up at St. Joseph's Regional Hospital with a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket, his brother, Jamir King, told NorthJersey.com.

It's not clear what happened to Lowery between the end of his Facebook video and when he was hospitalized. Police Director Jerry Speziale told NorthJersey.com that several officers who encountered Lowery were placed on administrative leave.

Lowery's family told PIX 11 that they are upset that police did not do more to help him.

"He asked for water. They deny him water. Why couldn't you give him water? Why didn't they help him? All I wanna know is why you didn't help my son," Patrice King said.

Speziale told NorthJersey.com that the department referred the case to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Speziale and the Prosecutor's Officer did not immediately return requests seeking comment.

