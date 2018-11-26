They got him! This man shot Monmouth teen in the back, cops say

LONG BRANCH — A man suspected of shooting another person in the back has been taken into custody and is now awaiting trial, while the teenage victim remains in the hospital.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 15. Police reported finding an 18-year-old man in the area of 63 Morris Avenue. Four days later, police located 18-year-old city resident Marc Zayas after what the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office described as "an intense manhunt."

Zayas has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

The victim has not been identified, but is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to the prosecutor.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Wayne Raynor from the prosecutor's office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Nicolas Romano of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-547-3949.

More From New Jersey 101.5