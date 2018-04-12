“They Don’t Know” by Tracey Ullman — Doyle’s ‘Not-So-Top-10′ List

Tracey Ullman may forever be known for her eponymous television show that launched the iconic Simpsons, but she was multitalented, working as a writer, comedienne, dancer, as well as an actress. But its her singing career that I want to focus on.

It won’t take long as she only had two chart hits in the US (six in the UK), but one of them was a big on: “They Don’t Know.” It was a cover of a Kirsty MaColl hit (she also sang backup on the record), and it peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and #2 in the UK in 1984. The success as a singer was short lived in the US. She had one other minor hit, “Break-A-Way" which peaked at #70. The video for “They Don’t Know” featured a cameo by Paul McCartney and was in heavy rotation on MTV. Even with all that, Big Joe refused to play my request.

