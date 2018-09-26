These were the most stolen cars in New Jersey in 2017

The National Insurance Crime Bureau is out with its list of the most stolen cars in the country , and they break it down by state; here are New Jersey’s most stolen cars compared to last year:

1. 2000 Honda Civic

2. 1996 Honda Accord

3. 2006 Ford Pickup (Full Size)

4. 2003 Dodge Caravan

5. 2015 Nissan Altima

6. 2015 Toyota Camry

7. 2006 Ford Econoline E250

8. 2000 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

9. 2006 Ford Econoline E350

10. 2010 Toyota Corolla

The numbers for 2016:

1. 1996 Honda Accord

2. 2000 Honda Civic

3. Full size 2006 Ford Pickup

4. 2003 Dodge Caravan

5. 2015 Nissan Altima

6. 2003 Ford Econoline E250

7. 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8. 2002 Ford Econoline E350

9. 2014 Toyota Camry

10. 2015 Toyota Corolla

