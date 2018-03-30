These Easter candy calories will shock you

Halloween is more notorious than Easter for parents raiding their kids candy. Yet even at Easter it happens. You're filling that basket with 4 Cadbury eggs, mmm nah make it 3, and in your mouth it goes. So with all the temptation happening this Easter weekend we took a hard look at what damage might be done and an even harder look at how much work it would take to fix it.

Here's a brief list of some common Easter candies and their calories counts along with what you'd have to do to burn that off.

Just one Reese's Peanut Butter Egg is 180 calories. And try to eat just one. To burn off only one of these bad boys will take 15 straight minutes of vigorous, all out bicycling.

Marshmallow Peeps get a bad reputation from some quarters. But did you know there are only 130 calories in 4 whole Peeps Bunnies? Still, that'll take more than 30 minutes of weight lifting to get rid of.

But if you go for even one Peeps Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg you're consuming 420 calories and now you're looking at 40 minutes of breaking a sweat on an elliptical.

Every jelly bean you eat is 4 calories. Just 10 little jelly beans will require 6 minutes of shoveling snow. Or 5 minutes of jogging since it will be April and hopefully we're done with bad weather.

What's Easter without the solid chocolate rabbit? One Cadbury Solid Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny is a whopping 890 calories. You don't even want to know, but this will need 30 minutes of racquetball plus 30 minutes of high impact aerobics plus 30 minutes of circuit training to burn off.

Happy Easter...and...I'm sorry.

