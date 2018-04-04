Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

We all know engaging in behaviors like smoking, taking illicit drugs and eating a high-fat diet can negatively impact your health, but what you might not realize is how adverse some everyday activities are to your health.

On this episode of Forever 39, we discuss a Huffington Post article that lists 13 common activities that could be harming your health. Some of these include not applying sunscreen on a daily basis, sitting at work all day, engaging in too much screen time and not hydrating yourself probably.

Click on the podcast player above to listen in as we not only share with you are harmful habits, but tips on how we can all do a little bit better.

Want to share a harmful habit that you recently kicked? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com .

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Loaning money to friends, family. PLUS: What do you consider cheating? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode. Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter , on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss women and retirement, wedding costs in New Jersey, and how to support a friend going through a health crisis.

