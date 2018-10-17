These are the most favorited Airbnb rentals in New Jersey

More than ever before, New Jersey residents this past summer used the online marketplace Airbnb to rent out their homes or spare rooms to guests.

Summer 2018 also saw a record number of folks taking advantage of Airbnb accommodations in the Garden State

From Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, approximately 324,000 guest arrivals were recorded by Airbnb in New Jersey. That's up from 199,000 last summer — a nearly 63 percent increase.

This was the best summer so far for Airbnb in New Jersey, according to Liz DeBold Fusco, northeast press secretary for Airbnb.

Jersey City, Ocean City, Hoboken, Union City and Newark currently feature the most Airbnb listings in New Jersey.

Among the most "favorited" listings across New Jersey:

Seaside Heights

Airbnb rental in Seaside Heights.

Gorgeous 2 BR/1.5 BA cottage!

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1.5 baths — $100 per night.

"Two blocks to the ocean! Recently updated space! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new everything! Ample off-street parking, 6 beach badges included. Cable, wifi included."

Atlantic City

Airbnb rental in Atlantic City

AC Large House on Water! Amazing Views! Spa Like!

15 guests, 4 bedrooms, 15 beds, 2.5 baths — $119 per night.

"Make your vacation get away SPECIAL!!!!! Open ALL season, great long weekend get away! AMAZING VIEWS! Sauna! 3 decks! The nicest HOUSE in AC! Drive right in the garage and you are all set! New former model house right on the water is ready for YOU!!!! Large patio with area for a barbeque!"

West Windsor

Airbnb rental in West Windsor

South Post Rd Cottage near Princeton University

2 guests, Studio, 1 bed, 1 bath — $85 per night.

"This charming cottage is on a secluded 4 acre property along with the 200+ yr old farmhouse. The cottage was once the dairy farm's corn crib. The original interior wood beams remain adding a rustic touch. It is set up as a studio and is very spacious-750 sq ft. The living area has a wood pellet stove for chilly nights. Patio is great for morning coffee, evening cocktails and barbecuing. Gas grill provided! Wake up to the farm sounds of the rooster crowing and enjoy fresh eggs from our chickens."

Neptune Township

Airbnb rental in Neptune Township

Former tent, current cottage in Ocean Grove in Neptune Township

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath — $120 per night.

"The cottage is close to the beach, Asbury Park boardwalk, the great auditorium and town. You can walk to everything!"

Asbury Park

Airbnb rental in Asbury Park

The Blue House

12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, 2 baths — $499 per night.

"A stunning, stand out house. Across from the lake, walking distance to the beach. Newly furnished. 2 king sized masters, two generous queen rooms. Finished basement suite with bar doubles as a great home cinema, entertainment space, or as 5th bedroom with Queen bed and Sofa bed. A huge 15 feet Swim spa serves as an 18 person hot tub in winter, or a fun plunge pool with swim jets for summer."

Guests to New Jersey came from a total of 158 countries, all 50 states and nearly 16,000 origin cities worldwide. Nearly 49,000 New Jersey residents used Airbnb when visiting other corners of the state.

Up from about 5,200 hosts last summer, more than 6,600 New Jersey hosts welcomed guests this summer. More than 31 percent of hosts shared their home for the first time.

"New Jersey hosts made nearly $63.2 million this summer from sharing their home, which is up from nearly $39.3 million last summer," Fusco said.

A state law went into effect Oct. 1 that requires people who rent their homes through Airbnb to charge sales and occupancy taxes, but the taxes aren't being collected just yet.

Fusco said Airbnb, which collects and remits taxes in more than 400 jurisdictions, is "still working with Treasury on the tax." The state did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the tax collection.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .