There’s nothing better than the Jersey Shore during the offseason

By Dennis Malloy January 8, 2018 9:40 AM
It was 2 degrees when I woke up Sunday morning. Perfect day for a ride to the shore! I love the Jersey Shore in the off season.

It’s practically deserted on the barrier island towns, except for places like Atlantic City. With the casinos and a pretty substantial year round population, you can always find plenty of life there even in the dead of winter. Not so much this weekend, especially in the southern end of town.

I’ve never seen ice in the surf before or the boardwalk this empty (or plowed of snow). To see the bay completely frozen for miles was shocking and serene. The neighborhood streets were another issue completely. Backhoes and front loaders were filling dump trucks with tons of snow to clear city streets. They were working frantically to get parking spaces clear and ready the streets for school buses Monday morning.

Apparently, it wasn’t enough to open schools, as Atlantic City schools remain closed for today. It’s just so strange to see a place that is crowded with tourists and traffic just a few months earlier so frozen, quiet and still. I’m a big fan. It kinda feels like you have the whole place to yourself.

